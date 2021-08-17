Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

