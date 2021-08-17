Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 281.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $319.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $320.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

