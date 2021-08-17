Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

