Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,751. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.