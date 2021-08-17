Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.02 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.38. The company had a trading volume of 172,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.75 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

