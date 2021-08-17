Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 150,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

