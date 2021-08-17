Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,118 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $194.42 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,981 shares of company stock worth $135,374,391. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

