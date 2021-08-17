Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 3,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.