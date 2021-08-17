ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,315. ICF International has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

