Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Position Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 124,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.20. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

