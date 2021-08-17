Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.59 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

