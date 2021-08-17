Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $17.26 on Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $17.26 or 0.00038452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and $856,115.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,536,027 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

