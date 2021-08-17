hybrix Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00005890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $824.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, hybrix has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00158934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.92 or 1.00028427 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.03 or 0.00923438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00687719 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,390 coins. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

