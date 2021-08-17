HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.83

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 23608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.