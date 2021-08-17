Huntington National Bank Has $86.88 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $86,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.98. 130,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,307. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

