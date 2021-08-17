Huntington National Bank Has $134.73 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $134,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.58. The stock had a trading volume of 170,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

