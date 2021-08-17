Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $64,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.15. 25,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,722. The company has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $554.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

