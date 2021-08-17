Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 4.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

