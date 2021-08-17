Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

