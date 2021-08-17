H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRUFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 2,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

