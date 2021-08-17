Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.23. 20,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.34. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

