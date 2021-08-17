Horizon Protocol Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $290,167.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,482.94 or 1.00372349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.73 or 0.00925774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00682723 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.