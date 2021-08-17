Hord 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Hord has a market cap of $10.97 million and $1.06 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00133851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,632.08 or 0.99640282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00915162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.88 or 0.07016948 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,240,269 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

