hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HPTO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.22. hopTo has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 26.34%.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

