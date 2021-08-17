Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock Position Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 19,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,751. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

