HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 934 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $234.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -325.99 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.