HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

