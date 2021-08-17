HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 845,884 shares valued at $97,944,831. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $63.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

