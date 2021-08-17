HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

