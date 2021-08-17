HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $9.01. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,174 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

