Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

TGT traded down $8.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.98. 411,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

