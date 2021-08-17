Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 36,828 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,828 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.31. 445,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.