Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.30. 409,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.