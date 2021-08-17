Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 88,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,804. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $374.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

