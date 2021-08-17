Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $89,216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Micron Technology by 131.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,406,000 after buying an additional 825,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,122 shares of company stock worth $14,012,198. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 935,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,292,033. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

