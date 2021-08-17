HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after buying an additional 252,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. 13,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

