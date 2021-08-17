HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 172,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. 117,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

