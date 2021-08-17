HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Up 3.8%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.51. 34,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,070,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $517.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HEXO by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 96,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 65.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HEXO by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

