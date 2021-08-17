Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 246,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,602. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $350.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $18,830,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $18,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.