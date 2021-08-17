Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00010224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $21.95 million and $1.84 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00016590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.00913163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00049196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

