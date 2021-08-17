Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NYSE:BNL opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

