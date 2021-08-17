Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $886,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms recently commented on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

