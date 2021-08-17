Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,884 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after buying an additional 159,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.