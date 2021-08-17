Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 336 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.