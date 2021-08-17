Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fluor by 286.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 256,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

