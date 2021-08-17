Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,078 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $253.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

