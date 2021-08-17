Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $408,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.