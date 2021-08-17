Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.42 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 335.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 65.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in PayPal by 15.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in PayPal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

