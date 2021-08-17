Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

