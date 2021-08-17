Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

